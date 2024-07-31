Fog Advisory – Ended

At 10:00 a.m. Environment Canada removed the Fog Advisory.
- Agawa – Lake Superior Park
- Marathon – Schreiber
- Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour
- Batchawana Bay
- Wawa – Pukaskwa Park
Areas of dense fog are expected, giving near zero visibility. These fog patches will dissipate later this morning.
Motorists are cautioned that “Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.”
In addition, motorists should be careful for wildlife at all times.
