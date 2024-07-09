Tuesday Morning News – July 9

Weather:
- Today – Mainly cloudy with 40% chance of showers or drizzle. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 19. UV index 7 or high.
Tonight – Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers early this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches developing near midnight. Low 12.
Northeast Forest Fire Region Update:
- There are seven fires in the Northeast Region. The fire hazard is generally low to moderate in areas of the Northeast Region located south of Greater Sudbury, and northwest of Moosonee. It varies from moderate to high in the central portion of the region.
