Weather:
- Today – Mainly cloudy. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h late this morning. High 23. Humidex 25. UV index 8 or very high.
- Tonight – Mainly cloudy. Clearing overnight. Low 14.
Northeast Forest Fire Region Update:
- There are 3 active wildland fires in the Northeast Fire Region. The fire hazard is primarily moderate to high across most of the Northeast Region except for two areas of extreme fire hazard north of Cochrane and Kapuskasing and some pockets of low fire hazard throughout the region.
News Tidbits:
- It has been 10 years since the Wawa Creek Bridge was replaced, and a ‘reunification’ was held to celebrate it’s opening
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Saturday Morning News – June 22 - June 22, 2024
- Friday Morning News – June 21 - June 21, 2024
- WFD Responds to Trailer Fire - June 20, 2024