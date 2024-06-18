Heat Warning (Chapleau – Gogama)

A Heat Warning is in effect for:

Chapleau – Gogama

Environment Canada is warning that elevated heat and humidity will continue today through Wednesday. Daytime highs today through Wednesday are expected to be 28 to 33 degrees Celsius with humidex values of 36 to 42. There will be little relief through the overnight as lows are expected to be 17 to 20 degrees Celsius with humidex values of 25 to 30.

Hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can result in the Air Quality Health Index approaching the high risk category.

Remember that heat stroke is a medical emergency! Call 911 or your local emergency number immediately if you or someone you are caring for has a high body temperature and are confused, has stopped sweating or becomes unconscious.

Health risks are greater for older adults, infants and young children, pregnant people, people with physical and/or mental illnesses, and people with disabilities or mobility issues.

Drink plenty of water regularly, even before you feel thirsty to decrease your risk of dehydration. Thirst is not a good indicator of dehydration. Never leave people, particularly children, or pets inside a parked vehicle. Watch for early signs of heat illness (feeling unwell, fatigue, thirst, headache) as these can rapidly evolve into life-threatening emergencies. Move to a cooler environment immediately, such as a shaded or air-conditioned space.