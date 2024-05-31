Ontario Awards Contracts to Advance Northeastern Passenger Rail

The Ontario government is delivering on its promise to bring back northeastern passenger rail service by awarding three contracts to design and manufacture nine new station shelters, enhance rail safety and complete warning system upgrades. The contracts mark a significant milestone in reinstating train service between Timmins and Toronto, providing a safe and reliable transportation option for northern and central communities and unlocking Ontario’s full economic potential.

“People and businesses in northern and central Ontario deserve the same access to safe and reliable transportation as the rest of the province,” said Vijay Thanigasalam, Associate Minister of Transportation. “Reinstating the Northlander will not only support our northern industries and resource sectors, but it will also pave the way for a more integrated transportation network that connects communities from the north to the south.”

Over the next two years, new station shelters equipped with seating, lighting and heating will be installed in Matheson, Kirkland Lake, Temiskaming Shores, Temagami, South River, Huntsville, Bracebridge, Gravenhurst and Washago.

“This investment marks further progress on the reinstatement of the Northlander train service,” said Chad Evans, Chief Executive Officer for Ontario Northland. “The shelters will be safe, comfortable and accessible, providing a consistent, modern passenger experience for customers boarding and exiting the train all along the route. We are excited to see this work progress during this construction season and next.”

Construction of station platforms, parking areas and pathways will begin this summer, along with track improvements to enhance rail safety, reduce derailment risks and decrease train maintenance. Once reinstated, the Northlander passenger rail service will operate four to seven days a week, based on seasonal travel demands.