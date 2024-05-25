Breaking News

Saturday Morning News – May 25th

Weather:

  • Today – Showers ending near noon then a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. Wind southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming southwest 20 gusting to 40 this morning. High 14. UV index 5 or moderate.
  • Tonight – Increasing cloudiness early this evening. 40 percent chance of showers overnight. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 7.

News Tidbits:

  • The fire hazard is low to moderate across the majority of the Northeast region, with a high fire hazard is the areas of Sudbury, Espanola, Temagami, and Temiskaming Shores.
Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*