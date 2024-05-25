Weather:
- Today – Showers ending near noon then a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. Wind southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming southwest 20 gusting to 40 this morning. High 14. UV index 5 or moderate.
- Tonight – Increasing cloudiness early this evening. 40 percent chance of showers overnight. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 7.
News Tidbits:
- The fire hazard is low to moderate across the majority of the Northeast region, with a high fire hazard is the areas of Sudbury, Espanola, Temagami, and Temiskaming Shores.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Saturday Morning News – May 25th - May 25, 2024
- Ladies Night Golf – May 22 - May 24, 2024
- Friday Morning news – May 24 - May 24, 2024