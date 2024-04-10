Notice of Application to Pass Accounts – Michipicoten FN Boundary Claim Settlement Trust Agreement

IN THE MATTER OF THE MICHIPICOTEN FIRST NATION

AND

IN THE MATTER OF THE MICHIPICOTEN FIRST NATION BOUNDARY CLAIM SETTLEMENT TRUST AGREEMENT

To all the members and beneficiaries of the Michipicoten First Nation:

A Notice of Application to Pass Accounts Court File No. 29469/24 with respect to the Michipicoten First Nation Boundary Claim Settlement Trust Agreement is being brought by the Trustee, The Canada Trust Company as Applicant, scheduled to be heard July 8th, 2024 at the Courthouse at 3:00 p.m. at 426 Queen Street East, Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario P6A 6W2.

The Notice of Application to Pass Accounts is available for inspection at the Michipicoten Band Office located at 107 Hiawatha Drive, Wawa, Ontario P0S 1K0.

Any Inquiries can be directed to:

Peter J. Berlingieri Professional Corporation

ATT: Peter J. Berlingieri

369 Queen Street East

Suite 200

Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6A 1Z4

Tel: (705) 253-3800

Fax: (705) 253-5811

[email protected]