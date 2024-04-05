Weather:
- Today – Mainly sunny. Wind becoming north 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High +5. Wind chill -7 this morning. UV index 4 or moderate.
- Tonight – Clearing this evening. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low -3. Wind chill -7 overnight.
News Tidbits:
- SSM PUC Services Inc. (PUC) has been recognized as one of Canada’s top small and medium employers for 2024 by Canada’s Top 100 Employer.
- the Ontario government is investing a $1.3 billion to support the construction and expansion of 60 schools across the province.
- The Canadian Bushplane Heritage Centre is offering seven summer camps from July 8 through August 30: All about Planes!, Lost in Space, Bugs and Invasive Species, Bushplane Olympics, The Bushplane Show!, Forest Fire Prevention, and Reasons for Hope
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Friday Morning News – April 5th - April 5, 2024
- Thursday Morning News – April 4th - April 4, 2024
- Hwy 144 (Gogama – Timmins) OPEN - April 4, 2024