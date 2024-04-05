Breaking News

Friday Morning News – April 5th

Weather:

  • Today – Mainly sunny. Wind becoming north 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High +5. Wind chill -7 this morning. UV index 4 or moderate.
  • Tonight – Clearing this evening. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low -3. Wind chill -7 overnight.

News Tidbits:

  • SSM PUC Services Inc. (PUC) has been recognized as one of Canada’s top small and medium employers for 2024 by Canada’s Top 100 Employer.
  • the Ontario government is investing a $1.3 billion to support the construction and expansion of 60 schools across the province.
  • The Canadian Bushplane Heritage Centre is offering seven summer camps from July 8 through August 30: All about Planes!, Lost in Space, Bugs and Invasive Species, Bushplane Olympics, The Bushplane Show!, Forest Fire Prevention, and Reasons for Hope
