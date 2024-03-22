The Corporation of the Municipality of Wawa

Members Needed for Council Committees

Hey Wawa – We need your help!!

Municipal Council invites residents from the Municipality of Wawa to become involved in Municipal Government by volunteering to serve on the following Committees of Council:

Economic Development and Tourism Advisory Committee – 1 vacancy

The Economic Development and Tourism Advisory Committee is established to provide advice and strategic direction to Council on policies, goals and programs that should be considered to improve and grow local economic development, business and tourism.

Wawa Marina Advisory Committee – 1 vacancy

The Marina Committee provides recommendations to staff and Council to support the sustainable operation of the Marina and improvement of the surrounding related infrastructure.

Heritage Committee – 2 vacancies

The Committee provides Council and staff with recommendations regarding the preservation of local history and culture including historical artifacts and information relating specifically to the Michipicoten and Wawa area.

Wawa Age-Friendly Committee – 2 vacancies

The Committee assists staff to ensure Wawa is age-friendly and senior’s issues are discussed and recommendations forwarded to Council.



Please indicate your interest and the skills you would bring to the volunteer position by emailing or writing Sue Lord at [email protected] by Friday, April 5 at 12:00 noon.

For further information about any of the Committees or application process, contact Sue Lord at 705-856-2244, Ex. 221, email [email protected] or drop by 40 Broadway Avenue, Wawa.

The Municipality of Wawa is committed to inclusivity. Accommodations will be provided in the selection process. Personal information gathered through this process is collected in accordance with the Municipal Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act and will only be used for candidate selection.