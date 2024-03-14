Home is Calling, July 5 – 7, 2024

Michipicoten High School Alumni, Faculty, and Friends this is your call to arms.

Join your fellow Vikings to celebrate 70 successful years, share in nostalgia, laughs, and maybe shed a few tears.

This fantastic event supports scholarships for future Viking graduates pursuing their dreams, fuelled and fanned throughout their time at MHS.

Welcome Event (Age of Majority) 7 p.m.Mead & Meat amongst other things will be served in the Great Hall at the Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre.Includes Admission + 2 Beverage TicketsLute it Up Dance (Age of Majority) 8 p.m.Fill the Longhouse with laughter, dance, and merriment hosted by a variety of music.Includes Admission, Beverages for PurchaseThe Pilgrimage 11 a.m.Get your Viking Athletics gear dusted off and pull a team together to participate in the ultimate volleyball and basketball show down. Registration TBD.

More Events and Details to Follow.

We’re now accepting registrations online with eTransfer and by mail with cheque.

Register before March 15th, 2024 to be eligible to win your $70 per person admission costs back.

Online Registration

PDF form