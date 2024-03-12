Nipigon OPP – Traffic Complaint leads to Impaired charges

A traffic complaint has led to one individual being arrested and charged with impaired operation.

On March 10, 2024, just before 7:00 p.m., members of the Nipigon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a traffic complaint of an erratic and suspected impaired driver on Highway 11/17 near Hurkett Loop Road. Officers located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop.

Through investigation, it was determined that the driver was impaired by alcohol. The driver was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to the Nipigon OPP Detachment for further testing.

As a result, Michael METANSININE, 53-years-old, of Geraldton, has been arrested and charged under the Criminal Code with:

· Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs

· Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus)

The accused has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Nipigon on April 23, 2024.

The OPP remains committed to taking alcohol/drug-impaired drivers off our roads through enforcement and public education. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.