Nipigon OPP – Traffic Complaint leads to Impaired charges

One individual is facing impaired charges following a traffic complaint.

On March 8, 2024, at approximately 5:00 p.m., members of the Nipigon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a traffic complaint of a motor vehicle driving erratically through a construction zone on Highway 11 in Ledger Township. Officers located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop.

Through investigation, it was determined that the driver of the motor vehicle had been impaired by alcohol. The driver was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to the Nipigon OPP Detachment for further testing.

As a result, Tyler MATHESON, 37-years-old, of Sherwood Park, Alberta, has been arrested and charged under the Criminal Code with:

· Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus)

· Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs

· Dangerous Operation

The accused has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Nipigon on April 5, 2024.

The OPP remains committed to taking alcohol/drug-impaired drivers off our roads through enforcement and public education. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.