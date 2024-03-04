East Algoma OPP – Driver found Passed out in Vehicle

On March 2, 2024, the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrested a driver passed out on Highway 108 in Elliot Lake.

At approximately 9:20 p.m. police were on general patrol when they observed a parked small orange car and the driver passed out. The driver was awoken and displayed obvious signs of drug impairment. They were subsequently arrested and police seized suspected Cocaine, Fentanyl, a digital scale, clear plastic baggies, cell phones, and cash. The vehicle was towed and impounded.

Carl BURGER, 57-years-old, from Elliot Lake was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the purpose of trafficking – Cocaine

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the purpose of trafficking – Opioid (other than heroin)

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on April 11, 2024.

The OPP remind motorists that no amount of alcohol or drug is acceptable to consume and drive. Report impaired drivers. Should you observe a suspected impaired driver, please dial 911 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.