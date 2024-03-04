On March 1, 2024, at approximately 6:30 p.m. the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to a grocery store on Hillside Drive South in Elliot Lake.
The complainant reported that a female had items in her possession and departed the store without paying for them. A store employee confronted the female regarding the theft and was subsequently assaulted. Police attended and arrested the female.
Michelle DAVIS, 49-years-old, of Elliot Lake, was charged with:
- Theft under $5000 – shoplifting
- Assault
The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on April 11, 2024.
Latest posts by OPP (see all)
- East Algoma OPP – Driver found Passed out in Vehicle - March 4, 2024
- East Algoma OPP – Arrest made after theft at Store - March 4, 2024
- Manitouwadge OPP – Have you seen Hayden? UPDATED - February 27, 2024