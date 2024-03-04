East Algoma OPP – Arrest made after theft at Store

On March 1, 2024, at approximately 6:30 p.m. the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to a grocery store on Hillside Drive South in Elliot Lake.

The complainant reported that a female had items in her possession and departed the store without paying for them. A store employee confronted the female regarding the theft and was subsequently assaulted. Police attended and arrested the female.

Michelle DAVIS, 49-years-old, of Elliot Lake, was charged with:

Theft under $5000 – shoplifting

Assault

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on April 11, 2024.