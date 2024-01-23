Do you know where your propane tank is?

A rise in propane tank thefts occurring in the Terrace Bay area has the members of the Schreiber Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment reminding residents to be vigilant.

The Schreiber OPP Detachment has recently seen an increased amount of Theft reports of propane tanks from camping trailers that are stowed away for the winter. Police want to remind the public to check on your trailer if you have it stored in the Terrace Bay area.

Some tips for trailer owners:

Install security cameras if possible

Properly identify your propane tanks on your trailer with something that identifies them as yours

Secure them to your trailer

The investigation regarding the Theft reports remains ongoing at this time.

If you have any member of the public has any information in regard to this incident, they are urged to contact the Schreiber OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or you can also provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca.