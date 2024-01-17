Nipigon OPP – Charges Laid after two vehicle Collision

An individual has been arrested for Impaired Driving following a collision that took place on Highway 11 near Reflection Lake, approximately 40 Kilometres north of Nipigon.

On January 16, 2024, at approximately 6:10 a.m., members of the Nipigon OPP Detachment responded to a two-motor vehicle collision between a passenger motor vehicle and a commercial motor vehicle.

Two passengers of the passenger motor vehicle were transported to local area hospital with minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Through investigation, Boedawn Morrisseau, 34-years-old, of Nipigon is facing a single charge of Adult Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Nipigon on a later date.

The OPP is committed to road safety and encourage motorists to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or 911 if you suspect impaired driving. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca.