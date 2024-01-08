Ontario Connecting More Youth to Mental Health Services in Algoma District

The Ontario government is making it faster and easier for young people to connect to mental health and substance use support by launching a new Youth Wellness Hub in Sault Ste. Marie to serve the Algoma District and surrounding areas. This is one of the eight new hubs the government is adding to the 14 already created since 2020, bringing the total to 22 across the province.

“Expanding our network of Youth Wellness Hubs is another step our government is taking to ensure Ontarians of all ages have convenient access to the highest-quality mental health and addictions supports, when and where they need them,” said Michael Tibollo, Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions. “We will continue to invest in mental health and addictions care as part of the ongoing rollout of the Roadmap to Wellness, and we remain steadfast in our commitment to fix the long-standing issues facing the sector once and for all.”

In Algoma District, youth aged 12 to 25 and their families can visit the hub to connect to convenient and free mental health, substance use and primary care services in a safe, welcoming, youth-friendly space. Young people can drop in for counselling or peer support, book an appointment or access services virtually. There are also supports to help connect and support youth that have more specialized and intensive care needs to the right supports and services in the community, such as safe beds for detox.

“Our government is continuing to take action to improve mental health services for communities across Ontario, and support patients and families living with mental health and addictions challenges,” said Sylvia Jones, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health. “As we continue to expand the number of Youth Wellness Hubs across the province, young people in Algoma will receive faster and easier access to the mental health care they need, in one convenient location, closer to home.”

With Your Health: A Plan for Connected and Convenient Care, the government is significantly expanding the number of Youth Wellness Hubs across the province to make it faster and easier for young people to connect to mental health and substance use support, primary care, social services, and more.

The Algoma Youth Wellness Hub is located at 124 Dennis Street, Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario. To see the hub’s monthly schedule of events, please visit: www.algomayouthhub.com.