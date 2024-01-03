SSM OPP – Investigation continues into drowning on Trout Lake

On January 2, 2023, shortly after 12:15 p.m., members from the Sault Ste Marie Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Aweres Fire Station, Goulais Fire and Rescue, and Sault Ste Marie Paramedic Services responded to a person who was ice skating and went through the ice on Trout Lake in front of a residence on Point Road in Aweres Township.
Emergency services recovered the body in the water and life-saving techniques were attempted however the person was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The deceased has been identified as Andre RAUSCH, 58 years-of-age from Sault Ste Marie.
The investigation is ongoing under the direction of the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service (OCC-OFPS).
A post-mortem examination will be taking place in Sault Ste Marie at a later date.
