A Chapleau resident is facing multiple criminal charges as a result of a domestic dispute. On December 23, 2023, shortly after 5:00 a.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a disturbance on Martel Road in Chapleau.
As a result of the investigation, a 28-year-old person from Chapleau was arrested and charged with the following:
- Assault Cause Bodily Harm
- Spousal Assault – two counts
- Forcible Confinement
- Domestic Mischief – three counts
- Uttering Threats to Cause Bodily Harm
The accused was held for a bail hearing, and subsequently released. The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on January 8, 2024 in Chapleau. Due to the domestic nature of the incident, the name of the accused will not be released to protect the identity of the victim.
Latest posts by OPP (see all)
- SSM OPP – Investigation continues into drowning on Trout Lake - January 3, 2024
- Sault College President David Orazietti Honoured to Receive 2023 Medal of Merit - January 3, 2024
- SE OPP Chapleau – Multiple Criminal Charges Laid after Domestic Dispute - January 3, 2024