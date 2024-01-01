Nipigon OPP – Investigation continues into fatal collision

The Nipigon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision.

On December 30, 2023, just after 2:30 pm, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) along with emergency medical services (EMS) and Hurkett Volunteer Fire Protection responded to a serious motor vehicle collision involving a commercial motor vehicle (CMV) and passenger motor vehicle on Highway 11/17 south of Nipigon.

As a result of the collision, the 31-year-old driver of the passenger motor vehicle was pronounced deceased.

The highway remains closed in both directions at this location while the OPP North West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) Team and OPP Collision Re-Constructionists continue the investigation. The closure is expected to continue for most of the night. There is no detour available at this location.

The OPP will provide additional media updates as they become available.

Do not call the OPP for road closure information. For real-time road closure information please visit the following link Ontario 511 (511on.ca) .