Dental care is on its way – NDP promise is becoming a reality

Details of the long-awaited national dental care were announced in Ottawa. Over the course of this coming year senior citizens will be able to get their teeth fixed. The program exists for children and will soon include all working-class individuals, families and people on disability. New Democrats ran in the 2021 election on making this program possible.

New Democrats say despite strong opposition from the Conservatives dental care is becoming a reality and it will save ordinary people an enormous amount of money.

“Too many people are living in pain because they can’t afford a trip to the dentist. They’re having to make tough choices – do I get my teeth fixed or do I put food on the table?” said NDP MP Charlie Angus (Timmins—James Bay).

“Pierre Poilievre’s cut-and-gut Conservatives have spent months playing games in Parliament and have absolutely nothing to show for it. They’ve voted multiple times against dental care for Canadians—even though Poilievre has been benefiting from dental coverage paid for by Canadians for over 20 years. He’s not interested in making life more affordable for you. He’s in it for himself.”

Over a third of Canadians have no dental insurance, and nearly 9 million Canadians avoid the dentist every year because they can’t afford it. The NDP started delivering dental care with the interim dental benefit that gave 370,000 families with children under 12 up to $1,300.

Today’s national program will start by covering seniors, people with disabilities, and children under 18 who don’t have private insurance and make under $90,000. By the end of 2025, it is estimated that over 3 million Ontarians could benefit from this program. An average family could save around $1,300 per year.

“With the cost of living going through the roof, Northern Ontarian families need help paying their bills now more than ever,” said NDP MP Carol Hughes (Algoma—Manitoulin—Kapuskasing). “This dental plan will help so many families and put money back in people’s pockets. With the NDP, you get more and pay less.”