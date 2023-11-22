SSM Man Wins $100,000 in ENCORE

Saying “yes” to ENCORE paid off for Brian Lalonde of Sault Ste. Marie. He matched the last six of seven ENCORE numbers in exact order in the October 21, 2023 LOTTARIO draw to win $ 100,000!

Brian, a retiree, says he has been playing the lottery regularly for over 30 years. “I always say yes to ENCORE,” he shared while at the OLG Prize Centre to collect his windfall.

The 68-year-old father and grandfather was at the store with his wife when he decided to check his tickets. “I saw the congratulations message and said to my wife, ‘I think we won maybe $1,000 or $10,000,'” Brian explained. “When we confirmed the win with the clerk, he said, ‘You won more than $10,000!’ We were ecstatic when we learned it was $100,000! We kept pinching ourselves – it was incredible!”

Brian plans to invest, do projects around the house and treat himself and his wife to a fun trip to celebrate.

ENCORE offers 22 ways to win and can be played in conjunction with most lottery games for an extra $1. There is an ENCORE draw every day.

The winning ticket was purchased at Esso on the Run on Bruce Street in Sault Ste. Marie.

