Split the Pot approaching a Million Dollars!

Ontario’s Split the Pot Lottery ticket sales are approaching $1,000,000! This lottery provides ticket buyers the opportunity to share in the winnings and be part of the largest partnered fundraising initiative in Ontario.

Time is crucial — don’t miss out on the chance to win the largest Early Rewards Prize yet! We have a prize of $20,000 that will be split between two lucky winners. Additionally, you will have 13 chances to win a portion of a soaring jackpot. Hurry, time is running out with the Early Bird Deadline this Thursday at midnight.

In an unprecedented wave of community engagement, Paul McIntyre Royston, President and CEO of Grand River Hospital Foundation shares his excitement, stating, “I’ve never witnessed a community so passionately involved in supporting their local hospitals. The jackpot continues to grow, and every lottery ticket sold has the power to transform lives.”

The momentum doesn’t stop there — 22 hospitals including the Lady Dunn Health Centre; have joined forces, marking a record-breaking collaboration that transcends traditional fundraising. This groundbreaking initiative is not just a testament to the collective power of communities but also a symbol of the changing landscape in healthcare support.

Spread the Word — Ignite the Excitement!

Share with your friends and family. Let’s make this Early Bird Deadline unforgettable! Visit www.splitthepot.ca