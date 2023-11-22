East Algoma OPP – Arrest made in False Fire Alarm Activation and Break & Enter

On November 20, 2023, the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrested and charged a person in relation to a false fire alarm activation and break, enter at an apartment complex on Mississauga Avenue in Elliot Lake.

The complainant reported during the evening of November 19, 2023, a basement-level fire alarm was falsely set off. The person was caught on building security cameras. It was also later learned that the same person had entered the building by breaking in through a ground-level apartment. Police later located the same person hitchhiking on Highway 108 in Elliot Lake.

Gavin BELSITO-NOLAN, 31-years-old of Blind River, was arrested and charged with:

Break, Enter a dwelling house with intent to commit an indictable offence

False alarm of fire

The accused is scheduled to attend the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Blind River on November 21, 2023.