Newly appointed Indigenous Trustee joins the Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board

Kerri Commanda has been appointed by the North Shore Tribal Council as the new Indigenous Trustee for the Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board (HSCDSB), replacing former Serpent River First Nation Chief Brent Bissaillion.

Kerri is a member and councillor of Serpent River First Nation. She is currently working for the North Shore Tribal Council as the Special Projects Facilitator at Niigaaniin Services; Kerri has worked for her home community (Serpent River First Nation) for over ten years.

“I am looking forward to better understanding the mission and vision of the Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board in my new role and sharing the perspectives from the North Shore Tribal Council,” said Serpent River First Nation Councillor, Kerri Commanda

“I am thankful to have had the opportunity to collaborate with Brent Bissaillion during his term, and I genuinely appreciate his contributions to our board. On behalf of the HSCDSB, I offer a heartfelt welcome to Kerri as she joins the board of trustees and I look forward to working alongside her in this position,” said Director of Education, Danny Viotto

“The Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board is excited to welcome Kerri Commanda as the new Indigenous Trustee. I understand that Kerri is an experienced councillor at Serpent River First Nation and the Board of Trustees is looking forward to gaining new perspectives, insights, and knowledge from her and warmly welcoming her to the team,” said Chairperson of the Board of Trustees, Gary Trembinski