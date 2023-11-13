PM Trudeau keeps costs high for Northern Ontarians

As Prime Minister Trudeau makes the rounds in Sault Ste. Marie, he continues to ignore the elephant in the room – that the cost of everything still remains sky-high in Northern Ontario and that he’s continually voted to make life harder for everyday Canadians while the ultra-rich sees record profits.

Just this week, he teamed up with the Conservatives to vote no on the NDP’s plan to take the GST off of home heating – which would have helped every single family in Northern Ontario. Despite promising lower grocery prices by Thanksgiving, Trudeau has continued to disappoint Northern Ontarians by delaying action to make groceries affordable. The Liberals ignored the NDP’s plan to strengthen competition and, instead, have asked the major grocery CEOs nicely to “stabilize” already high prices – which hasn’t worked.

The cost of living in the North is simply still too high under Justin Trudeau.

When the NDP proposed taxing the excess profits of big grocery companies and put it back in people’s pockets, Justin Trudeau dismissed it as ”too simplistic” and he teamed up with Pierre Poilievre to stop it.

And when the NDP forced a parliamentary committee to summon big grocers CEOs, Justin Trudeau and Pierre Poilievre didn’t bother to show up.

“Look, Prime Minister Trudeau can parade around Northern Ontario and say whatever he wants, but really, his government has nothing to show for it,” said NDP MP Charlie Angus (Timmins – James Bay). “Prices still remain high, people still have to pay the GST on their home heating bill. They haven’t fixed anything or made it easier for people to afford their groceries or monthly bills. And Poilievre? Well, the Corporate Champion from Carleton will just keep protecting the profits of the ultra-rich while everyone pays more. He isn’t who he says he is, and doesn’t work for Northern Ontarians. New Democrats want to make life more affordable for families, and will keep fighting to make sure it’s them who get ahead, not the most wealthy.”