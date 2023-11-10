École Saint Nom de Jésus teacher publishes her first children’s book

Samantha Trudel, a dedicated grade 1 and 2 teacher at École Saint Nom de Jésus in Hornepayne, has a passion for writing and education. This dedicated teacher has just published her first children’s book entitled “Ma ferme!” (My Farm!) In this book, each animal plays an important role and performs different tasks on the farm.

The book’s creativity is sure to captivate readers. As well as being the author, Samantha produced her own illustrations before self-publishing her book. As a teacher, Samantha is appreciated for cultivating a stimulating learning environment for her students, encouraging curiosity and critical thinking.