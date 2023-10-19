CHRISTIANSEN, Nils Erling

With sadness, the family of Nils announces his peaceful passing at the F.J. Davey home surrounded by the love of his family on Sunday, October 15, 2023, at the age of 92. Beloved husband of Betty (Wallace) for 68 years. Nils always looked forward to and thanked Betty for her daily visits to see him at the Davey Home. Devoted father of Cathy Vernier (Omer), Mildred Aspegren, Eric (Jane), Arthur (Brenda Mantello), Allison Prusky (Peter), and the late Michael. He was always thrilled to hear of the accomplishments of his grandchildren and loved to watch and be entertained by his many great-grandchildren.

Nils was born in Sault Ste. Marie on September 21, 1931. He is predeceased by his parents Ole and Ingrid (Rosendahl) Christiansen who emigrated to Canada in search of a better life. As a pioneer in the Michipicoten area, Nils was very proud of his Norwegian (Scandinavian) heritage. Some of his earliest memories included Nordic skiing/dog sled transportation to school and having to learn to speak English when starting school. Nils was the eldest of 8 and is survived by his siblings Gladys Dereski, Mia Sokoloski (William), Karl Christiansen (Helen) and predeceased by Alice Canon (Allen), Sigurd, Mildred, and Norman Christiansen. Brother-in-law of William Wallace (late Jean), late Roy, late Patricia McFarlane (Garry), late Walter Wallace (Mary) and Sylvia Mann (late Billy). Son-in-law of the late Edward and the late Eugenia (Beaudin). He was very much loved and admired by his many nieces and nephews.

In 1948, Nils enlisted in the Royal Canadian Navy and sailed on Her Majesty’s ship the Ontario, serving in the Korean War. During his service in the Navy, Nils completed the requirements for his carpentry trade, which became his lifelong career. Nils worked on several construction projects which moved his family to many communities throughout Canada. Nils would go ahead and set up for Betty and family to join him. He finally settled into employment and retired after 20 years of service with the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources Engineering Services throughout the Wawa District.

Nils loved spending time with his family and many friends going to camp, hunting and fishing or just exploring. He also loved watching curling, and hockey and was an avid fan of Soo Greyhounds and Toronto Maple Leafs.

Friends and family are invited to visit at Northwood Funeral Home Cremation and Reception Centre (942 Great Northern Rd, 705-945-7758) on Monday, October 23, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the Memorial Service in the chapel at 1:00 p.m. with Mrs. Helen Smith officiating. Inurnment at Woodland Cemetery, Wawa, Ontario. Memorial contributions to FJ Davey Home, Algoma Residential Community Hospice (ARCH) or the charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family.

Proud Member of the Royal Canadian Legion.