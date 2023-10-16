ZAGAR, Ralph

Passed away peacefully, surrounded by his wife and six children, at Lady Dunn Health Centre on Sunday, October 15, 2023, in his 92nd year. Loving husband to the “love of his life”, Maria, in their 67th year of marriage. Devoted father to Ralph Zagar Jr. (Judy), Peter (Lorri), Susan, John (Lori), Doris (Paul) and Sandra (John). Grandpa to Christopher, Travis, Jordan, Myles, Aidan, El, Andrea, Dana, Chelsea, Julia, Joshua, and Harrison. Brother to Miha and Rosie Zagar of Slovenia. First and foremost, Ralph loved spending time with family. His passions also included gardening, fishing, tinkering in his garage, Maria’s food, and most of all blueberries – whether whole, pie or in wine form. He was a simple man with a huge heart, an infectious smile, and a wonderful sense of humour. A heartfelt thank you to all the healthcare professionals, friends and neighbours who helped care for and support Ralph and our family through the years.

Cremation will take place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie. Family and friends are invited to a memorial mass at St. Monica’s Church on Saturday, October 21, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. with Father Joe officiating, followed by a Celebration of Life and luncheon at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #429 from 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Memorial donations made to the Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation – Long Term Care Fund would be appreciated. Link: Lady Dunn Health Centre > Foundation > Donate Online (ldhc.com).

Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa, 1-800-439-4937. www.kerryfuneralhome.ca