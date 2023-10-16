Between the Covers – October 16

New Books this Week are “The Armor of Light” by Ken Follett, “Bright Lights, Big Christmas” by Mary Kay Andrews, “The Traitor Among Us” by Anne Perry and “The Running Grave” by Robert Galbraith. En Français, nous avons “Demain et Demain, et Demain” par Gabrielle Zevin.

New Movies this week “Knights of the Zodiac” starring Mackenyu and Famke Janssen and “Greyhound” starring Tom Hanks. We also have a couple of new oldies, “The 6th Day” starring Arnold Schwarzeneger and “Fried Green Tomatoes” Mary Stuart Masterson and Mary Louise Parker.

The staff pick of the week is “You Will Pay” by Lisa Jackson.

It starts as a prank a way to blow off steam after a long summer at Camp Horseshoe. Among the teen counselors, tensions and hormones are running high. No wonder the others agree when Jo-Beth Chancellor suggests they scare Monica O Neal a little. Or a lot. Monica has it coming, and no one will really get hurt. What could go wrong?

Everything.

Twenty years later, Lucas Dalton, a senior detective with the sheriff s department, is investigating the discovery of human remains in a cavern at what used to be Camp Horseshoe. Lucas knows the spot well. His father, a preacher, ran the camp, and Lucas worked there that infamous summer when two girls went missing. One is believed to have been killed by a convict on the loose. Monica O Neal is thought to have drowned and been washed out to sea.

Lucas knows he should step down from such a personal case. He’s already jeopardized his career by removing evidence of his involvement. But maybe it’s time to uncover the whole truth at last. That s why five former female counselors are coming back to the small Oregon town among them, Bernadette Warden, the woman Lucas has never forgotten. Each one knows something about that terrible night. Each promised not to tell. And as they reunite, a new horror unfolds. First come notes containing a personal memento and a simple, terrifying message: You will pay. Then, the murders begin.

It started years ago. But it will end here as a web of lust, greed, and betrayal is untangled to reveal a killer waiting to enact the perfect revenge.

Throughout the month of October, we will be collecting food for the Food Bank. If you donate food, you will receive a coupon to use against any fines you may incur.

We will also be promoting getting a library card! If you come in during the month of October and get a library card, your name will be entered into a draw, If you have a library card, come into the library and show it to us and you will get your name for a draw. One entry per person, there will be a prize for adults and a prize for kids. Get a library card or come in and use your library card and you might be a winner.

On Tuesday, October 17th from 1-3pm, artisans Don and Jude Charbonneau will be here to talk to us about their crafts and what moves them to create. On Tuesday evening from 5:30- 6:30 Havanna Arts will be here with her jewelry and Carole from Brins D’Arc-en-Ciel will join us with her finger weaving. Both of these ladies will talk about how they do what they do and what moves them to create. On Wednesday, October 18th, Lesley has a fun Hallowe’en themed craft with wine glasses. On Wednesday from 5:30-6:30pm, join us for an evening of music with Don Charbonneau and granddaughter Alex Charbonneau. This will be a treat!

On Friday afternoon Paula Valois will be joining us with her essential oils, Cindy Chiupka-Jozin will be here with her pottery and Magpie and Mudpuddles will be here with their crafts. Join us and learn more about what these amazing ladies do.

Be sure to come in and support our local artists!

On October 21st, Isabella and Doris will be back with an afternoon of music! These two ladies are beautiful inside and out and very talented. We hope you can join us.

On October 27th, author Graham Elder will be here to promote his novels. You may know him as Dr. Elder who visits Wawa to provide specialty care to patients. Come on in and learn more about Graham Elder, the author!

We have many more activities that are still being confirmed so stay tuned for more!! All events are free to the public but donations are gratefully accepted!

October is Dyslexia month and we are Marking it Read! The Wawa Public Library is highlighting our new Decodable Books collection. Join us, at the Wawa Public Library, on October 24th from 1-3pm and check out what is new to the collection and let us tell you why this collection is so important and how it can make a difference in the life of a child with dyslexia. Everyone has the right to read! Help us make everyone aware of how Dyslexia can affect our children.

Join us on Saturday, November 18th at 11:00am for our Pokémon Go Club. If you are looking for someone to battle, trade, or play with, or need some tips on how to battle a legendary, you should check this out. The Club is open to adults and kids, anyone who is playing Pokémon Go or any Pokemon card collectors looking for a trade or a battle! Gotta catch’em all!

AFTERSCHOOL PROGRAM: The fun has begun!! Join us for the Afterschool Program with Jake, Tuesday- Friday from 3:30-4:30. If your child is new to the program, a registration form will need to be filled out. Parents of returning children will need to verify that there are no changes to current information. We will have stories and crafts and a lot of fun activities. Follow us on Facebook to see what’s happening at the library!

TO ALL SENIORS – We have many programs for seniors! Come in the library and see what we can do for you! We have new large print books and audio books, we can teach you about the Libby app, and some basic computer skills. Join us in our Knitting Connections group. At this time, we are knitting a box For Iris’s place! We supply the yarn and the knitting needles! If you are not able to get to the library, our Shut In Program will allow us to bring the library to you!