LSPP – Join the Artist in Residence

Thursday, August 3rd & Saturday, August 5th, 2023

1:00 pm at the Visitor Centre (Agawa Bay)

Join Artist in Residence Alex Berens to discover the world of nature journaling and unlock your inner artist amid the great outdoors! You’ll be guided through creating your very own nature journal page to help you remember your visit to Lake Superior Provincial Park. Through learning the art of sketching and journaling, you’ll hone your observation skills, practice recording techniques, and discover new ways to appreciate nature.

Note: this is not an art workshop; no artistic talent is required. Perfect for beginners and outdoor enthusiasts of all ages! All journaling supplies will be provided.

About the Artist in Residence Program:

The Friends of Lake Superior Park is a registered charity that partners with Lake Superior Provincial Park to enhance its educational, recreational, research, and resource protection activities. The Artist in Residence Program, started by the Friends of LSP in 2021, supports visual artists financially and with a campsite for one week. Artists spend the week exploring Lake Superior Provincial Park, creating, and presenting programs to park visitors.