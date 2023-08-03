LSPP Happenings – August 3

August 3, 2023
|10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
|Coastal Trail, Agawa Bay
|GUIDED HIKE: GET YOUR GEEK ON! – We all love a great lookout, but it can be easy to miss some of the natural marvels you pass by along the way if you don’t know what you’re looking at. Join Anna and Kelly for a leisurely hike along the coast towards the Agawa River, where we’ll practice slowing down and honing our naturalist skills, including using field guides and useful smartphone apps, to explore the park’s biodiversity more closely. This easy hike will begin at the Visitor Centre at Agawa Bay. Please sport sturdy footwear and dress appropriately for the weather.
|Drop-in: 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM
|Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay
|EXPLORATION STATION: INCREDIBLE INSECTS – In the air, on the ground, and even underwater, insects seem to be everywhere! Drop in and meet Heidi to search for and investigate the insects in our park.
