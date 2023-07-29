Rock Island – Andre Begin, Story Teller Tonight

Andre Begin is a storyteller and member of the storytellers of Canada. His stories are in poem form and his favourite poet is Robert W. Service. He’s been reciting these poems now for 22 years sharing them at retirement homes, museums, libraries, theatres, galleries and festivals.

Wawa is a special stop for Andre, as he has family here in Wawa.

Andre will be enthralling his audience at Rock Island beginning at 7 p.m. tonight. Attendance is by donation, and you are also asked to bring a non-perishable food item for the Wawa Community Food Bank.