Statement by the Prime Minister on the National Day of Remembrance for Victims of Terrorism

June 23, 2023

Ottawa, Ontario

The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the National Day of Remembrance for Victims of Terrorism:

“Today, Canadians stand united to honour lives tragically lost to acts of terror. We also recognize the strength, resilience, and powerful voices of those who have survived and bravely shared their stories.

“Thirty-eight years ago today, en route from Canada to the United Kingdom, a bomb exploded on Air India Flight 182 – a terrorist attack that shook our country to its core. This hateful act – the deadliest terrorist attack in Canadian history – killed all 329 people on board, including 280 Canadians, and forever altered the lives of their families and loved ones who continue to live with the pain of their absence every day.

“Terrorism seeks to instill fear, division, and hatred within our communities. We can never allow the actions of a few to overshadow the values of peace, tolerance, and diversity that define our society and unite us as Canadians.

“Today offers an opportunity to reflect on how we can continue to defend peace and security and promote human rights here at home and around the world. It is also an opportunity to express our profound gratitude to the first responders, members of the Canadian Armed Forces, members of law enforcement agencies, and the countless others who work tirelessly to keep our communities safe.

“On behalf of the Government of Canada, I reaffirm our commitment to stand against terrorism in all its forms. Today, and every day, we can all embody the Canadian values of diversity, compassion, and empathy to honour the memory of those we have lost and build a safer country for everyone.”