Forest Fire closes Hwy 631 (White River to Hornepayne) – OPEN

At 8:17 a.m. the highway was reopened.

May 31, 2023 at 06:15

the highway was closed at 23:00 and remains closed at this time.

The highway was reopened at 9:44 p.m.

The fire that has been closing the highway, Wawa 3 began the afternoon of May 27, and is located within the Kakakiwibik Esker north of Highway 17. The 4,800-hectare fire is not under control.

30, 2023 at 14:17

At 2:07 Hwy 631 was again closed because of WAW003 (forest fire).

Highway 631 has been reopened at this time.

Highway 631 remains closed.

Highway 631 remains closed at this time (22:24).

A forest fire has closed Highway 631 between White River and Hornepayne. The fire is in the Tedder River area, and has crossed the highway.

Fires in the area: