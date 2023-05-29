Breaking News

Canada Mint Issues Special Toonie Roll to Honour Queen Elixabeth II

The Canadian Mint has issued a new $2 “toonie” to honor the late Queen Elizabeth.

“The $2 Honouring Queen Elizabeth II coin is a solemn tribute to Queen Elizabeth II (1926-2022), and this Special Wrap Roll puts 25 of these circulation coins in your collection. Inside the paper wrap that honours Queen Elizabeth II, every coin features a dated 2022 and bearing all the design elements of a standard $2 coin with the introduction of a black outer ring that surrounds the polar bear design on the reverse, and the effigy on the obverse, to form a symbol of mourning.”

The coins can be purchased online (limit of 3) and is expected to be shipped beginning on June 3rd, 2023.

