Workforce Investment Corporation (AWIC) Launches Quality of Work Life Survey

What makes a job or workplace a good one?

Algoma Workforce Investment Corporation (AWIC) is pleased to launch its Quality of Work Life Survey, a regional workforce initiative to gather valuable input on how Algoma residents perceive the quality of work at their current or past workplaces.

“Quality of work generally encompasses a range of factors, including compensation and benefits, the level of job security it offers, the potential for career advancement, the opportunities to apply and develop one’s skills, and the prevailing workplace culture,” stated Silvia Alves, Executive Director of the Algoma Workforce Investment Corporation (AWIC).

“Our objective is to gain a deeper understanding of the aspects that individuals value in a job and what holds significance to them.” It is crucial to gather insights from workers and job seekers regarding the factors that attract them to a job and keep them engaged and satisfied.

By participating in the survey, individuals have the opportunity to contribute their thoughts on what is working well and share what they appreciate, value and enjoy about their work or identify challenges or concerns they face.

Many employers have trouble finding enough workers, and with labour shortages, employers compete for workers. The survey results will be aggregated and are designed to help local businesses, community organizations, and governments understand what workers value in a workplace.

The survey is open to all employees and job seekers 15 years and older in the Algoma region. AWIC encourages employees at all levels, from entry-level to executive roles, to participate and share their valuable perspectives. The more diverse the participation, the more comprehensive and accurate the survey results will be.

The survey will be available throughout the month of May. “Local data plays a crucial role in shaping policies, programs, and initiatives. Decision-makers rely on local data to develop better, more targeted programs and services to support our workforce’s needs,” says Silvia Alves.

Participating in the Quality of Work Life Survey is easy and can be completed online. Please visit www.awic.ca for more information and to participate in the Quality of Work Life Survey. Those who complete the survey will have a chance to win a prize in a weekly draw.

About Algoma Workforce Investment Corporation (AWIC)

The Algoma Workforce Investment Corporation (AWIC) is a community-based, non-profit corporation. As one of Ontario’s 26 Workforce Planning Boards in Ontario, AWIC collaborates with regional stakeholders in Algoma to strengthen the local workforce. By providing valuable data and insights, AWIC supports the development of a diverse and skilled workforce that contributes to the region’s overall prosperity. This research project is generously funded by the Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training, and Skills Development (MLITSD).