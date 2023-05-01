EC – Rain Continues (Chapleau – Gogama)

5:30 AM EDT Monday 1 May 2023

Special Weather Statement in effect for:

Chapleau – Gogama

Rain continues to affect northeastern Ontario this morning and should persist through the day. Additional amounts of 10 to 20 mm are likely. The rain may mix with or change over to snow for some areas later today or tonight.

For information concerning flooding, please consult your local Conservation Authority or Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry office. Visit Ontario.ca/floods for the latest details.