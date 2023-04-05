Thank You!

The Grade 7 & 8 class from St. Augustine French Immersion Catholic School would like to thank everyone who supported our Annual Bake Sale and the Bottle Drive.

We are overwhelmed by the generosity of our town! All of the proceeds will go towards our 2023 trip to Québec and Ottawa. We would like to thank the amazing volunteers who contributed baked goods and collected and sorted bottles. Both events ran smoothly because of you!