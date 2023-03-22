Supporting Anglophone and Allophone parents in their efforts to help their child learn in French

This year, parents and guardians of Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon students will have the opportunity to follow two free French as a second language programs. The Beginner 1 program will run for 15 weeks whereas the Beginner Conversation program is an 8-week course. Both programs, starting March 27, 2023, will be offered online by Collège Boréal. These programs will support Anglophone and Allophone parents as they learn and communicate in French to better support their child’s learning. The cost of the courses is covered by the CSC Nouvelon Parent Involvement Committee. However, spaces in both programs are limited.

In a friendly atmosphere, parents will practice their French-language skills by participating in conversations and scenarios of daily life. Parents will become more comfortable in their ability to speak French and will be confident to better support their child in their learning.

These French as a second language programs, offered by Collège Boréal exclusively to CSC Nouvelon families, are of interest to families where one of the parents is a non-Francophone and who strive to offer a high level of bilingualism to their child by registering them in a French-language Catholic school.

Parents and guardians of CSC Nouvelon students can register in Collège Boréal’s French as a Second Language program by calling 705-560-6673, ext. 2014 or by email at [email protected] .