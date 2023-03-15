At 5:32 a.m. Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for the following regions:
- City Of Thunder Bay
- Superior West
- Nipigon – Marathon – Superior North
- Wawa – White River – Pukaskwa
- Sault Ste. Marie – Superior East
- Timmins – Cochrane – Iroquois Falls
- Greater Sudbury And Vicinity
- Chapleau – Gogama
- Kirkland Lake – Temiskaming Shores – Temagami
- Elliot Lake – Ranger Lake
- Manitoulin – Blind River – Killarney
- North Bay – West Nipissing
A winter storm is possible late Thursday into Saturday.
Environment Canada warns that snow on Thursday before the storm may bring 5 to 10 centimeters of snow. The actual storm is expected to bring 15 to 30 additional centimeters of snow. Gusty northeasterly winds may result in blowing snow which could further reduce visibility to near zero at times causing significant travel delays and road closures may occur. There remains some uncertainty in the exact track of the system which will affect total snowfall amounts.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Morning News – March 15 - March 15, 2023
- Winter Storm expected to begin Thursday - March 15, 2023
- Morning News – March 14 - March 14, 2023