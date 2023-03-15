Winter Storm expected to begin Thursday

At 5:32 a.m. Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for the following regions:

City Of Thunder Bay

Superior West

Nipigon – Marathon – Superior North

Wawa – White River – Pukaskwa

Sault Ste. Marie – Superior East

Timmins – Cochrane – Iroquois Falls

Greater Sudbury And Vicinity

Chapleau – Gogama

Kirkland Lake – Temiskaming Shores – Temagami

Elliot Lake – Ranger Lake

Manitoulin – Blind River – Killarney

North Bay – West Nipissing

A winter storm is possible late Thursday into Saturday.

Environment Canada warns that snow on Thursday before the storm may bring 5 to 10 centimeters of snow. The actual storm is expected to bring 15 to 30 additional centimeters of snow. Gusty northeasterly winds may result in blowing snow which could further reduce visibility to near zero at times causing significant travel delays and road closures may occur. There remains some uncertainty in the exact track of the system which will affect total snowfall amounts.