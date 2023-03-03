Venus-Jupiter Conjunction

Sky watchers in the past few days have been enthralled by the beautiful displays of Northern Lights. Unfortunately, they seem to always be brightest in the wee hours of the morning.

For those of us who go to bed early, there is a beautiful planetary conjunction of Venus and Jupiter visible in the western skies after sunset.

This photo was taken by Eric Rogers, showing the planetary conjunction of Venus (upper) and Jupiter (lower) on March 02, 2023. A conjunction is a visually apparent approach of astronomical features, in this case two planets.

He explains, “Over the next few nights you will see the planets move in their orbits, giving the two a different appearance each successive night.”