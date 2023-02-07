The Wawa Ladies Curling Bonspiel is Back!

After a lengthy hiatus, the ladies curling bonspiel is back! Dust off your brooms and make plans with your friends for a fun weekend! The ladies curling bonspiel will be held March 24 – 26, 2023 at the Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre. The cost is $300.00 per team and includes a delicious meal and dance. The theme this year is Fantastic Foursomes. Get your costumes ready for the parade on Friday night!

There are only 7 spots left, so register your team now. The early bird deadline is March 3, 2023 and the deadline to register is March 17, 2023. To register or for more information, please contact Amanda Huff at (705) 971- 4256 or Danette Mathias at (705) 852 – 0296.

Payments can be submitted per team by etransfer to: [email protected]