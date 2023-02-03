Mayor Pilon Attends Rural Ontario Municipal Association Conference

Mayor Melanie Pilon recently attended the ROMA Conference in Toronto along with Mayors and Councillors from White River, Hornepayne, Chapleau and Dubreuilville to take part in delegation meetings with several provincial ministries to ensure issues of importance to Wawa and the Superior East Region were brought to the attention of government representatives.

Mayor Pilon, supported by the Superior East Mayor’s Group, presented a briefing to the Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, Sylvia Jones, regarding the need for local physician support and additional funding for locums. She also joined Mayor Nantel and Councillor Bharad and met with the Associate Minister of Housing to discuss possible solutions to the regional housing shortage.

The ROMA conference saw participation from hundreds of municipal and provincial delegates, including Chief Stacey Laforme, Premier Doug Ford, Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Steve Clark, Health Minister Sylvia Jones and Natural Resources and Forestry Minister Graydon Smith. Over 1,500 delegates attended the ROMA Conference in Toronto from January 22-24, 2023.

“I believe that Wawa needs to be represented at conferences where we have opportunity to speak to Provincial Ministers directly, face to face, to ensure they know that our area is in need and deserving of provincial support. We must partner to ensure our community’s health and housing requirements are supported by all levels of government. I am grateful that Wawa Council agreed that I attend ROMA along with other regional political representatives to show a strong and united front on matters that affect our town,” said Mayor Pilon. “I look forward to attending the upcoming Ontario Good Roads Conference to advocate for a full-time Drive Test Centre in the region along with increased funding for infrastructure improvements, along with other area Mayors and Councillors.”

Pictured: Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry Graydon Smith, White River Councillor Dwijen Bharad, Hornepayne Mayor Cheryl Fort, Dubreuilville Mayor Bev Nantel, Mayor Lynn Watson, Wawa Mayor Melanie Pilon and CAOs Maury O’Neill and Shelley Casey.