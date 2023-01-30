Snow Squall Watch (LSPP to Searchmont)

At 8:22 Environment Canada issued a snow squall watch for Lake Superior Provincial Park to Searchmont.

Snow squalls are expected to move back into the region later in the day and may last through Tuesday morning. Snowfall accumulations of 15 to 25 cm are expected.

Environment Canada warns “Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Road closures are possible.”