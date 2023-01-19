Winter Weather Travel Advisory (Montreal River – St. Joseph Island)

At 4:47 a.m. Environment Canada advised of a Winter Weather Travel Advisory.

A Colorado low is expected to bring snow beginning this afternoon with total snowfall accumulations of 10 to 15 cm. The snow is expected to fall heavy at times through this evening before tapering to periods of lighter snow early Friday morning. This weather system will affect the region from Montreal River Harbour to North Bay – West Nipissing.

Environment Canada warns that drivers should be prepared for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.