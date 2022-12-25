HAIDARENKO, John

In loving memory of a dear father, grandfather and great-grandfather (Didi) who passed away December 25, 2007.
Those whom we love go out of sight
But never out of mind,
They are cherished in the hearts
Of those they leave behind.
Loving and kind in all his ways,
Upright and just to the end of his days,
Sincere and true in heart and mind
Beautiful memories he left behind.
Love: Lynn and Tina
Julie, Kaitlin and Cassandra
Dave, Tracy, Alley and Matthew
Rodney, Cheryl, Mason, McKenna and Marek
