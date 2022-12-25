HAIDARENKO, John

In loving memory of a dear father, grandfather and great-grandfather (Didi) who passed away December 25, 2007.

Those whom we love go out of sight

But never out of mind,

They are cherished in the hearts

Of those they leave behind.

Loving and kind in all his ways,

Upright and just to the end of his days,

Sincere and true in heart and mind

Beautiful memories he left behind.

Love: Lynn and Tina

Julie, Kaitlin and Cassandra

Dave, Tracy, Alley and Matthew

Rodney, Cheryl, Mason, McKenna and Marek