ON511 Website Resumes Service

Dec 24, 2022 at 09:36
ON511 has returned to life.
Dec 24, 2022 at 09:17
The ON511 website is down at this time. It went down about 9 a.m. probably due to the pressure from motorists looking for highway conditions and road closures.
Wawa-news will continue to update road closures from alternate sources.
