Breaking News

ON511 Website Resumes Service

Dec 24, 2022 at 09:36

ON511 has returned to life.

Dec 24, 2022 at 09:17

The ON511 website is down at this time. It went down about 9 a.m. probably due to the pressure from motorists looking for highway conditions and road closures.

Wawa-news will continue to update road closures from alternate sources.

 

 

