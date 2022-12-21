Hwy 17 (Wawa to Batchawana Bay) CLOSED

Highway 17 between Wawa and Batchawana Bay remains closed at this time. Snow squall streamers continue to come off of Lake Superior between Wawa and Batchawana Bay – with the stronger streamers between Montreal River and Batchawana Bay. Additional snowfall amounts of 5 to 10 cm are expected this morning, although they are expected to taper to light snow late this morning.

At 3:15 p.m. Highway 17 remains closed. Weather radar imaging shows snow squalls from Wawa to Sault Ste. Marie.

It is quite fascinating to watch ON511 with the “Track My Plow” enabled on the map. There seems to no snowplow activity between Wawa to Sault Ste. Marie and from Wawa to Chapleau, Wawa to Marathon. It must be a glitch in the system (one hopes). Perhaps a better gauge of road conditions is to check the highway cameras. There is one at Red Rock, Montreal River Hill, Batchawana Bay and Goulais River.

Highway 17 is closed from Wawa to Batchawana Bay due to poor weather and road conditions. The highway was closed at 11:06 a.m.