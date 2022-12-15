Area Road Conditions – December 15

Here are the road conditions for the Wawa area as posted by ON511:

Primary Condition Secondary Condition visibility drifting Date & Time Highway 101 From Highway 144 to Shawmere River Bare and dry road Good No 22-12-15 5:09 AM Highway 101 From Shawmere River to Highway 651 Bare and dry road Good No 22-12-15 5:22 AM Highway 101 From Highway 651 to Wawa Bare and dry road Good No 22-12-15 5:22 AM Highway 17 From Wawa to Mijin Lake Bare and dry road Partly snow packed Good No 22-12-15 5:22 AM Highway 17 From Mijin Lake to Batchawana Bare and dry road Bare and wet road Good No 22-12-15 5:22 AM Highway 17 From Batchawana to Sault Ste. Marie Bare and dry road Good No 22-12-15 5:22 AM Highway 17 From Wawa to Paint Lake Rd, Wawa Bare and dry road Good No 22-12-15 5:22 AM Highway 17 From Paint Lake Rd, Wawa to Mobert Bare and dry road Good No 22-12-15 5:22 AM Highway 519 From Highway 17 – Dubreuilville Bare and dry road Good No 22-12-15 5:22 AM Highway 547 From Highway 101 to Hawk Junction Bare and dry road Good No 22-12-15 5:22 AM Highway 651 From Highway 101 to Missinabi Snow packed Good No 22-12-15 5:22 AM Highway 631 From White River to Highway 11 Bare and dry road Bare and wet road, partly snow packed Good No 22-12-15 5:22 AM

The Algoma Huron-Superior Bus Transportation Services has informed media that due to the impending weather system and in the interest of safety, all school-related transportation is cancelled today for the Sault Ste Marie Area (Batchawana, Goulais River, Searchmont & area), Central Algoma Area (Echo Bay, Bruce Mines, Desbarats, St. Joe Island, Thessalon & area), and North Shore Area (Iron Bridge, Blind River, Elliot Lake, Spanish & areas). Schools will remain open.