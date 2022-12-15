Area Road Conditions – December 15

Dec 15, 2022 at 06:23
Here are the road conditions for the Wawa area as posted by ON511:
|Primary Condition
|Secondary Condition
|visibility
|drifting
|Date & Time
|Highway 101
|From Highway 144 to Shawmere River
|Bare and dry road
|Good
|No
|22-12-15 5:09 AM
|Highway 101
|From Shawmere River to Highway 651
|Bare and dry road
|Good
|No
|22-12-15 5:22 AM
|Highway 101
|From Highway 651 to Wawa
|Bare and dry road
|Good
|No
|22-12-15 5:22 AM
|Highway 17
|From Wawa to Mijin Lake
|Bare and dry road
|Partly snow packed
|Good
|No
|22-12-15 5:22 AM
|Highway 17
|From Mijin Lake to Batchawana
|Bare and dry road
|Bare and wet road
|Good
|No
|22-12-15 5:22 AM
|Highway 17
|From Batchawana to Sault Ste. Marie
|Bare and dry road
|Good
|No
|22-12-15 5:22 AM
|Highway 17
|From Wawa to Paint Lake Rd, Wawa
|Bare and dry road
|Good
|No
|22-12-15 5:22 AM
|Highway 17
|From Paint Lake Rd, Wawa to Mobert
|Bare and dry road
|Good
|No
|22-12-15 5:22 AM
|Highway 519
|From Highway 17 – Dubreuilville
|Bare and dry road
|Good
|No
|22-12-15 5:22 AM
|Highway 547
|From Highway 101 to Hawk Junction
|Bare and dry road
|Good
|No
|22-12-15 5:22 AM
|Highway 651
|From Highway 101 to Missinabi
|Snow packed
|Good
|No
|22-12-15 5:22 AM
|Highway 631
|From White River to Highway 11
|Bare and dry road
|Bare and wet road, partly snow packed
|Good
|No
|22-12-15 5:22 AM
The Algoma Huron-Superior Bus Transportation Services has informed media that due to the impending weather system and in the interest of safety, all school-related transportation is cancelled today for the Sault Ste Marie Area (Batchawana, Goulais River, Searchmont & area), Central Algoma Area (Echo Bay, Bruce Mines, Desbarats, St. Joe Island, Thessalon & area), and North Shore Area (Iron Bridge, Blind River, Elliot Lake, Spanish & areas). Schools will remain open.
